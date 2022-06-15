‘A Big Flash Of Lightning And The Thunder That Follows’ – When Elvis Presley Met Sam Phillips

The story usually goes that music producer Sam Phillips was looking for someone like Elvis Presley, but it's equally true that Elvis was looking for Sam.

Phillips, played by Josh McConville in the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic, had established the Memphis Recording Service in 1950 out of a sense that some top-level talent wasn't getting a chance to be heard due to barriers of race and class. "We Record Anything, Anywhere, Anytime” was his slogan - and in addition to taping weddings and funeral services, he also brought such giants as Howlin' Wolf and B. B. King on board, releasing their songs on his own Sun Records label. Sun put out what is often considered the first rock 'n' roll record, Jackie Brenston's 1951 "Rocket 88," and even had a hit with a group of inmates, the Prisonaires.