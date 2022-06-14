Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Kathleen Claims Ignorance Over Disgraced First Son’s Finances As Federal Tax Probe Continue
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle claimed to have no knowledge of President Biden’s son financial dealings during her marriage — as the investigation into his taxes moves forward.
Kathleen down for a one-on-one with Amy Robach on Good Morning America where she spilled all the details about her time with Hunter.
Kathleen and Hunter were married for 24 years before their split. They finalized their divorce in 2017.
The relationship ended after Hunter started having a romantic relationship with his late brother Beau’s widow Hallie.
Hunter Biden’s Daughter Lashes Out At GOP Senator Ron Johnson After He Demands Secret Service Prosecute Disgraced First Son
Hunter’s ex-wife wrote a new book If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing which is out now. She said writing the memoir was “cathartic” and allowed her to own some of the decisions she made during the marriage.
Kathleen was pressed by Amy about Hunter’s drug problems during the relationship. She acknowledged his issues but alluded it to being something they didn’t talk about.
Amy asked Kathleen about the photos of Hunter obtained by Radar showing him undressed in a hotel room holding a gun during an alleged drug party with a prostitute.
Kathleen said that was not the husband she knew. She said Hunter was struggling with a “heartbreaking” massive drug addiction and “that wasn’t who I was married to.”
She also detailed letting Hunter take control of their finances during the marriage. “This was one of the hardest parts for me to write … I ceded all financial control to my husband.”
The statement is interesting given the feds are currently interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence on Hunter.
It's Worse Than Anyone Knows: Hunter Biden Obtained Second Illegal Firearm During Gun-Toting Breakdown
When asked why she allowed Hunter to take control, Kathleen said, “I liked the nice things. I didn’t want to think about the cost of which they were coming. “
She said she realized how unfair it was to her ex-husband while writing her memoir. Amy then asked Kathleen about a specific moment in 2003 when Hunter told her about his tax situation.
She said Hunter told her they owed money in taxes, but he had set up a payment plan. He reportedly told her not to be worried.
In December 2020, Hunter announced federal investigators were looking into his taxes and his foreign business deals. The case allegedly centers on Hunter’s time on the board of a natural gas firm in Ukraine from 2014 through 2019.
'Everybody Should Be Equal In The Eyes Of The Law': Calls For Hunter Biden To Be Prosecuted For Obtaining Illegal Fireman Grow Louder
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. Kathleen said if called to testify she would have nothing to add. “I buried my head in the sand. I hope that’s a lesson women hear, understand your finances.
Amy also asked her whether Hunter ever deliberately sought favor or profit because of who his father was. Hunter’s ex avoided the question answering “I saw someone who loved his father and respected his parents.”
Kathleen also said she was not bothered by Joe and Jill supporting Hunter’s relationship with Hallie.
Hunter has yet to respond to the interview.