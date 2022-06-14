Trump Targeted! New York AG To Investigate 'Disturbing' Claims Of Misused Funds That Were Revealed In Jan. 6 Hearings
New York Attorney General Letitia James is planning action after the newest revelations in the second Jan. 6 hearing on June 13.
"The new details revealed tonight related to January 6 are disturbing," James tweeted. "It's my duty to investigate allegations of fraud or potential misconduct in New York. This incident is no exception."
James was not specific as to which "incident" she was tweeting about, though the Jan. 6 Select committee detailed new information about former President Donald Trump's election fraud allegations. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served under Trump, called the claims "bulls***."
According to the Daily Mail, the panel noted that Trump raised $250 million for his election "defense" fund. However, only a small portion of it went to raising election claims in court.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the Jan. 6 Select committee, called Trump's actions the "big rip-off."
"The Trump campaign used these false claims of election fraud to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from supporters who were told their donations were for the legal fight in the courts. But the Trump campaign didn't use the money for that," Lofgren said.
Lofgren claimed the funds went to Trump's Save America PAC and other pro-Trump groups. According to the Daily Mail, Trump campaign official and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé, got $60,000 for speaking at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.
"We know that Guilfoyle was paid for the introduction she gave at the speech on January 6. She received compensation for that," Lofgren told CNN after the hearing. '$60,000 for two-and-a-half minutes.' following the hearing.
James has previously been investigating Trump and his organization's finances, the Daily Mail reported. Lofgren, however, did not allege that Trump's campaign funding was illegal. "I'm not saying it's a crime, but I think it's a grift," she said.
According to the Daily Mail, Trump has called James' probe a "witch hunt" multiple times.