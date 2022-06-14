Bombshell Interview! Amber Heard Stands By Testimony, Accuses Johnny Depp Of Lying On Stand About Domestic Abuse

Amber Heard repeated her claims that ex-husband Johnny Depp physically abused her, despite a Virginia jury voting in Depp’s favor regarding the damning allegations, Radar has learned.

Tuesday morning, while speaking to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Today, Heard not only repeated her claims that Depp beat her but she also slammed Depp’s lawyer for defending him and even went so far as to criticize the jury for being tricked by her ex-husband’s “fantastic acting.”