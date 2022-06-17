The Godfather of Shock Rock: Inside Alice Cooper

In this newest episode of the hit music series, we hear from a number of people who know the rock legend the best, such as the musicians who shared the stage with Cooper, the award-winning video director behind his hit music videos, his closest friends who were there to witness it all and even music historian Eddie Trunk who has studied Alice Cooper for most of his life.

Former members of Cooper's band, such as guitarist Steve Hunter and bass player Prakash John, are both featured in this can’t-be-missed episode – and they recall nearly every single one of the unique and horror-fueled on-stage performances that broke all the already established creative boundaries known to rock music at the time.