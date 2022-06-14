Kim Kardashian & Khloé Demand Blac Chyna Cough Up $400k After Court Loss
Kim Kardashian & her family have demanded Rob's ex-fiancée Blac Chyna be ordered to cough up nearly $400k after losing her lawsuit against them.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the famous family has asked the court to force the 34-year-old Lashed businesswoman to reimburse them for expenses.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chyna was awarded nothing from her lawsuit seeking hundreds of millions in damages. She accused Kim, Khloé, Kris Jenner, and Kylie of spreading lies that she abused Rob to E! execs.
Chyna said the falsehoods led to the execs canceling her show Rob & Chyna. She said they had already green-lit the show and promised to pay her $1 million for the second season.
In court docs, Chyna said the family had harmed her reputation and caused other companies to not work with her. She believed she lost out on at least $100 million in past and future work.
The jury didn't end up agreeing with Chyna despite her emotional testimony on the stand. The reality star family also testified in front of the jury. Kris Jenner said she believed Chyna had abused Rob and feared she might hurt him during their relationship.
The family claimed Chyna did abuse Rob during their time together. They pointed to an alleged incident in December 2016 where she allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord and pointed a gun at him.
Chyna she was only playing around with Rob and never meant to harm him. She also said a video shot the day after the alleged incident showed Rob with no injuries.
Now, the family wants Chyna to pay up after their huge court win. The $391k requested from the family includes $5k for filing fees, $4k for jury costs, $63k for the cost of deposing individuals in the case, $9k for process service, $19k for the court reporter, $184k for models, enlargements and photocopies of exhibits, and another $96k for "other."
Chyna has yet to respond to the request by her ex's family. She is currently scheduled to go back to court with Rob later this month over accusations he leaked explicit photos of her after their 2017 breakup.
