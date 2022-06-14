It's Worse Than Anyone Knows: Hunter Biden Obtained Second Illegal Firearm During Gun-Toting Breakdown

“It looks like he has another gun in his possession,” Texas lawyer Joseph R. Gutheinz, who studied photos this website obtained.

In a development that makes the scandal even worse amid a debate over gun control, Hunter could now face a second illegal gun charge if he lied on the federal background check form to obtain the weapon.

“If he filed two different forms — that’s two different crimes," Gutheinz told RadarOnline.com.

"If he was not legally permitted to own the .38 caliber revolver and lied on his background form (failing to declare drug abuse), he wouldn’t be allowed to own a second gun.”