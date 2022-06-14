Colonel Tom Parker: How The Puppet Master Behind Elvis Presley’s Megastardom Was The Best - And Worst - Thing To Happen To The King

In 1955, after Col. Tom Parker put together the deal that transferred Elvis Presley's contract from Sun Records to RCA for a groundbreaking $35,000, the singer sent a telegram to his new manager: "I've always known and now my folks are assured that you are the best, most wonderful person I could ever hope to work with," he wrote.

“Believe me when I say I will stick with you through thick and thin and do everything I can to uphold your faith in me. Again, I say thanks and I love you like a father.”