Marilyn Monroe Fans Outraged Over Alleged Damage To Iconic Dress After Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Appearance

Imperfection is beauty, according to the late icon Marilyn Monroe, but it's safe to say her fans don't feel the same way about her 1962 dress allegedly being damaged.

The curve-hugging number that Marilyn wore while singing Happy Birthday, Mr. President many years ago is apparently "missing crystals," some of which are "hanging by a thread" after Kim Kardashian slipped into the gown at the 2022 Met Gala.