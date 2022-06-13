Britney Spears' Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Jason Alexander After Wedding Crash

Britney Spears won't have to worry about her first husband Jason Alexander, at least for now. The 41-year-old pop princess was just granted a three-year restraining order against the wedding crasher after he nearly ruined her big day with Sam Asghari.

According to reports, Jason has been ordered not to contact Britney after prosecutors in Ventura County hit him with a felony stalking charge in addition to battery, trespassing, and vandalism.