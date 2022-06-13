K-Fed Unbothered By Newly Married Ex Britney Spears Moving Nearby After Tying The Knot With Sam Asghari

It appears Britney is already getting settled into the sprawling property sitting on 1.6 acres of land, as her white Mercedes-Benz was seen in the driveway along with moving trucks in aerial snapshots published by TMZ.

"Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his. As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her," a source close to K-Fed told the outlet.

Not only will Britney have a massive new pool and waterslide to enjoy, but she'll also have some A-listers nearby including lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who recently tied the knot for a third time in Italy.

Days ago, Britney married new husband Sam Asghari at her Thousand Oaks home. She exchanged her vows in a stunning white Versace gown.