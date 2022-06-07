NFL Star Tom Brady In Secret Contact With Hunter Biden During Gun-Toting Death Threat Scandal

Who knew? NFL superstar Tom Brady was in communication with Hunter Biden during his scandal-scarred period of madness — and even wished the first son a happy birthday.

As Radar exclusively reported, more than 30 gigabytes of never-before-seen data from Hunter’s iPhone was leaked in a sensational dump that exposed a video showing him messing around with an illegally-obtained .38 caliber gun and pointing it at a camera all while he cavorted with a prostitute.