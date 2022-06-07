Palace 'REJECTED' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Request For Photo Of Queen Elizabeth With Daughter Lilibet

“Harry and Meghan begged for an official photo of the queen with Lillibet when the two finally met. The request was rejected by the palace," a well-placed insider dished to RadarOnline.com.

Harry and Meghan put on a brave face, returning to the Palace to reunite their estranged family for the celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign. They were joined by their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turned 1-year-old over the weekend.