Palace 'REJECTED' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Request For Photo Of Queen Elizabeth With Daughter Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shunned in more ways than one during the Queen's Jubilee. Radar has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pleaded for a photo to be taken of Queen Elizabeth with her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet to no avail.
“Harry and Meghan begged for an official photo of the queen with Lillibet when the two finally met. The request was rejected by the palace," a well-placed insider dished to RadarOnline.com.
Harry and Meghan put on a brave face, returning to the Palace to reunite their estranged family for the celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign. They were joined by their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turned 1-year-old over the weekend.
This was the first time the Queen was able to meet Lili. Harry and Meghan named their only daughter after the 96-year-old matriarch, and while she finally got some alone time with her great-granddaughter on Thursday ahead of the Jubilee, "no photos of the meeting were taken," reported The Sun.
The disgraced royal couple was only in the U.K. with their children briefly. Harry and Meghan headed back to California before the Jubilee festivities were over.
The duo looked defeated in photos showing them arriving back at the Santa Barbara airport, freshly exiting their private jet on Sunday.
Harry and Meghan were shunned throughout the celebration after giving up their royal duties and moving to the U.S. in 2020. They were not allowed to join Queen Elizabeth, Charles, William, Camilla, or Kate on the balcony at the first event to kick off the celebration.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, they also weren't told about the Queen's surprise skit with Paddington Bear out of fear they'd leak the information.
Harry and Meghan didn't just get rejected by the Palace, but Prince William is said to have not reciprocated the olive branch they reportedly extended to him either.
William and Kate reportedly didn't accept the invite to Lilibet's first birthday party held at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday.
Instead of attending their niece's celebration, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in Wales with their kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Harry and Meghan allegedly left London without spending any one-on-one time with William and his wife, reported Page Six. Archie and Lili didn't get to spend any time with their older cousins either.