'Everyone Is Scared!' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Weren't Told About Queen Elizabeth's Paddington Bear Skit For Fear It'd Be Leaked
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just like us — at least when it came to Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee! Radar is told the Palace failed to tell the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the Queen's iconic skit with Paddington Bear out of fear it would be leaked to the public.
We've learned the royal family and the Palace were paranoid Harry and Meghan would spill the tea (pun intended) and ruin the surprise if informed. RadarOnline.com is told the disgraced duo found out at the same time as everyone else — on Saturday at the Palace's Platinum Party.
An insider revealed with Harry working on his explosive tell-all book, everyone is scared to inform them of anything. The Queen's celebration of her 70-year reign went off without a hitch, at least for the most part.
The 96-year-old matriarch did not attend Saturday's festivities due to “episodic mobility issues," but her pre-recorded Paddington Bear skit was a success.
The crowd laughed and cheered as the Queen appeared alongside the iconic character for tea while cheekily revealing she keeps a sandwich in her handbag at all times.
This was Meghan's first trip back to the Palace since she convinced Harry to leave his royal duties behind and move to California in 2020.
Due to major fallout in the royal family, the couple seemingly cut their visit short. They left the U.K. on Sunday, ditching out on the last day of Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee.
Harry and Meghan were spotted with their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet,1 — exiting their private jet at Santa Barbara airport.
The Sussexes looked glum arriving back home. Their stone-cold appearances could have something to do with being rejected by Prince William.
Harry and Meghan reportedly attempted to extend an olive branch to Harry's estranged brother, "to no avail."
According to Page Six, the duo invited William, Kate Middleton, and their three children to join them for Lilibet's first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not take the bait.
Instead of joining their distant in-laws, William and Kate were seen in Wales with their kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Harry and Meghan left London without spending any solo time with William and his wife. Archie and Lili did not spend any time with their cousins either, reported the outlet.