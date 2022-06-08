'Ignored & Upset!' Prince Harry 'Furious' Over Treatment At Queen's Jubilee, Wants Apology From Royal Family

As we exclusively reported, Harry and Meghan Markle were not kept in the loop about several Jubilee happenings, including the Queen's surprise skit with Paddington Bear. The Palace also rejected their request to have one-year-old Lilibet's photo taken with her great-grandmother.

Angela Levin, who worked with Harry for more than a year on his biography, addressed the brutal snub, revealing, "He still feels he's owed an apology."