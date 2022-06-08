'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Drops Battle With Ex-Divorce Lawyers Over $1.4 Million Settlement
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has dropped her years-long battle with her divorce lawyer over accusations they screwed up her settlement.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 58-year-old Bravo star recently informed the judge of a confidential deal reached with attorney Ben Phillips.
Per the agreement, Shannon will dismiss all claims and the case will be closed forever.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the RHOC star filed a professional negligence lawsuit against Ben in October 2020.
In the suit, Shannon accused her lawyer of failing to represent her properly which cost her a ton of money. She filed for divorce from David Beador in 2017 after 17 years of marriage.
She originally requested primary physical custody of their three daughters along with $22k a month in support.
The exes were able to reach a settlement in June 2019 after months of playing dirty in court. The deal had David pay a $1.4 million lump-sum payment along with $10k a month in support.
The breakdown was $2,935 per month in child support and another $7,065 in spousal support.
David and Shannon agreed to share legal and physical custody. The star also kept a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, a 2018 BMW 7 Series sedan, and several bank accounts.
David was awarded a home in Riverside and his construction business.
In the lawsuit against her lawyer, Shannon accused Ben of having failed to include the costs of [Shannon’s] children’s ongoing education (college) and wrongfully advised” her it did not need to be referenced in the settlement paperwork.
Shannon also said her lawyer failed to have David agree to a “filming release” for their children to “continue to appear in their roles on” on Real Housewives of Orange County.
In 2021, Shannon had to go back to the court pleading for help since David was objecting to the kid’s filming. Eventually, the two reached a deal where their kids would appear on the show.
Shannon also believed her lawyer failed to properly assess the value of David’s construction company, was “uncommunicative” throughout the case, and failed to return her calls.
In the suit, she said her lawyer’s negligence “resulted in significant damage and expense” to her “to enable her children to participate in the filming.”
“In the 11th hour, [Ben] convinced [Shannon] to take a low dollar divorce settlement, right before trial," the suit stated.
Ben had yet to respond to the lawsuit.