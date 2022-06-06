Joe Biden’s Leaked Voicemail In Full – How Much Did The President Know About His Son’s 12-Day Guns, Drugs And Prostitutes Binge?

Two days before Hunter Biden videoed himself cavorting naked with a prostitute while holding an illegally-obtained .38 caliber revolver, his father left him a harrowing voicemail message in which he told him, “I’m here, no matter what you need.”

The leaked voicemail – obtained by Radar and published below – came as the future President’s son was in the midst of a 12-day rampage of drugs, booze, prostitutes, and threats of violence against a former friend he believed was sleeping with Hallie Biden, his former sister-in-law with whom he had been having a torrid affair.