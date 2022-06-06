Joe Biden’s Leaked Voicemail In Full – How Much Did The President Know About His Son’s 12-Day Guns, Drugs And Prostitutes Binge?
Two days before Hunter Biden videoed himself cavorting naked with a prostitute while holding an illegally-obtained .38 caliber revolver, his father left him a harrowing voicemail message in which he told him, “I’m here, no matter what you need.”
The leaked voicemail – obtained by Radar and published below – came as the future President’s son was in the midst of a 12-day rampage of drugs, booze, prostitutes, and threats of violence against a former friend he believed was sleeping with Hallie Biden, his former sister-in-law with whom he had been having a torrid affair.
The voice message, along with police reports and files extracted from Hunter’s laptop and iPhone and verified by RadarOnline.com, paint a lurid picture of the President's out-of-control second son’s activities between October 11 and October 23, 2018.
President Biden’s voicemail – plus a further 30 gigabytes of scandalous evidence – have been unlocked on a dataset that has, until now, remained password protected on the laptop that was left in a Delaware repair shop.
Those files reveal that Hunter’s 12 days of madness began on October 11, 2018, when he hacked into Hallie’s cellphone and meticulously checked her call history. He and Hallie had been engaged in an affair since the death of her husband, his older brother Beau, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015.
By October 2018, however, it seems Hunter had become consumed with jealousy and was desperate for evidence that Hallie had been cheating on him. The file dump – verified by RadarOnline.com – reveals that he meticulously combed her text messages, photos, notes, call logs, calendar, and over 120 voicemails for clues as to who her supposed lover might be.
Phone records show that just hours later, a crazed Hunter – who has a history of drug abuse and was discharged from the Navy after testing positive for cocaine – left a series of threatening messages to Hallie, accusing her of sleeping with his former Naval buddy David.
The following day, Hunter illegally bought a .38 caliber revolver from StarQuest Shooters and Survival in Wilmington, Delaware – falsifying his Firearms Transaction Report to answer “no” to the question: “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
How much did future President Joe Biden know of his son’s spiral into drugs, prostitutes, and violence at this time? Certainly, some word reached him – on October 15 he called his son, leaving the heart-wrenching voicemail.
“I called to tell you I love you,” the worried father says. “I love you more than the whole world, pal. Going to get some help. I don’t know what to do. I know you don’t either. But I’m here, no matter what you need. No matter what you need.” With voice cracking and holding back tears, the 21-second message ends, “I love you.”
But, according to explosive video evidence first revealed by RadarOnline.com, if Hunter listened to the message, he clearly paid it no mind. Just two days later, he videoed himself cavorting naked with a prostitute in a seedy motel room, including engaging in a sex act while brandishing the handgun.
In two chilling still images taken from the video, his finger can be clearly seen on the trigger of the gun. Also visible are what appears to be cocaine and drug paraphernalia including a spoon thought to be used to smoke crack cocaine.
Other phone evidence reveals that during this time Hunter also fired off six threatening messages to David, in which he warned: “You really shouldn’t worry about running into me,” and, “There really isn’t anyone now that would give a shit if you fell off a bridge drunk and were never seen again.”
He also taunted his former friend as “a complete coward and a total f------ pu---.”
Thankfully, tragedy was averted when Hallie found the gun and threw it in a supermarket trash can opposite a Wilmington high school, sparking a police search.
In leaked text messages from 2019 Hunter claimed, “She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can,” adding, “Then when the FBI (and) the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.”
Hunter has never been charged with any offense relating to the illegal purchase of the firearm, nor of its disposal in a garbage bin opposite the high school.
Now, the publication of Joe Biden’s October 15 voicemail has led some to question just how much the President might have known about his son’s drug and prostitute addiction – and, crucially, whether or not he was aware Hunter had illegally purchased a firearm.
Several right-wing media outlets have already seized on the revelations as an example of Presidential double standards.
“Joe Biden’s pro-gun control talking points are at odds with the standard applied to Biden’s family,” declared Breitbart.
“If Joe Biden cared about gun laws, Hunter Biden would already be in jail,” added The Federalist.