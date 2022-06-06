Seeking Revenge? Brangelina's Legal Battle Rages On As Pitt Accuses Jolie Of Trying To 'Inflict Harm' With Winery Sale

Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie's decision to sell her half of their Chateau Miraval winery in the south of France was a cunning move to "inflict harm" upon him, new legal docs reveal.

The Maleficent actress, 47, reportedly agreed to the deal in 2021, selling to Tenute del Mondo, part of the Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.