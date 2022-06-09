Hunter Biden Claims Ex-Wife Blackmailed Him, Threatened To Leak Embarrassing Photos During Divorce Settlement

Hunter Biden’s leaked emails reveal he accused his ex-wife of blackmailing him into signing their divorce settlement, Radar has learned.

In a sensational development that comes just days after President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son found himself at the center of yet another shameful scandal, Hunter’s leaked emails show that he once accused his ex, Kathleen Buhle, of threatening to leak embarrassing photos of him to the media if he didn’t sign off on their divorce.