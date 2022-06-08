Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Describes Secret Service Exclusion In Bombshell Tell-All Memoir Days After Hunter's Latest Scandal

Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, described in her upcoming tell-all memoir how she realized she “was not truly a Biden” when she was refused a Secret Service detail, Radar has learned.

If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing is set to hit bookshelves next week, and while Buhle is expected to have included a number of bombshell revelations about Hunter and her time married to the troubled first son, one of the most surprising revelations included is how she didn’t truly feel like she was part of the Biden family.