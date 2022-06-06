Biden’s Brace For Tumultuous Times As Hunter’s Ex Releases Tell-All Memoir During The SAME WEEK His Gun-Toting Sex Tape Is Released

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle is set to release her tell-all this week – a memoir that comes just days after several controversial photos, videos, and messages from Hunter’s personal iPhone were leaked online and are expected to send Washington D.C. reeling, Radar has learned.

If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing, Buhle’s story about the disastrous end to her marriage with Hunter, is set to dive deep into a slew of controversies that have surrounded and scarred President Joe Biden’s son over the years — including his affair with his late brother’s wife, Hallie, and his past penchant for drugs and prostitutes.