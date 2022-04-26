Jen Psaki Dodges Questions About Hunter Biden's Business Partner's Numerous Visits To White House Between 2009 & 2013

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question during a recent press briefing when she was asked about a series of visits made to the White House by one of Hunter Biden’s business partners when Joe Biden was still vice president.

On Monday, Psaki was asked about a recent New York Post report that claims Hunter Biden’s business associate Eric Schwerin visited the White House a whopping 19 times between 2009 and 2013, but rather than answer the question, Psaki masterfully skirted around the inquiry before moving on to another reporter’s question.