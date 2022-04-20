Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Destroyed His Reputation In Hollywood Who Views Him As ‘Drunken Cocaine-Fueled Menace Who Beat Women’
Johnny Depp continued to testify in the $100 million battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard today. The actor is working overtime to convince the jury he never abused the actress and that she was the one who got physical with him.
On the stand today, Depp described how Heard threatened to harm herself when he tried to leave during their fights. He said she would berate him and tried to pick fights. He told the court how it hurt him when Heard would call him a "bad dad" whose children hated him.
He also provided details on Heard's alleged drinking habits. Depp said she refused to get sober with him arguing that she didn't have issues. He said that his ex could "easily" drink two bottles of wine some nights.
Depp also addressed Heard's claims he slapped her after she made a joke about his tattoo for ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder. He said the incident never happened.
Further, the star told the court that his ex partied on hard drugs during their 2015 wedding. He said his daughter Lily Rose skipped out on the ceremony because she disliked his partner.
The actor's legal team also showed the jury graphic photos of his severed finger. He claims to have lost part of his middle finger after the actress threw a vodka bottle at him.
Depp's lawyer ended the questioning by asking, "What have you lost as a result of Ms. Heard making these allegations against you?"
"Nothing less than everything because when the allegations were made – when the allegations were rapidly circling the globe, telling people that I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled, menace who beat women, suddenly in my 50’s, it’s over," he said. "You know, you’re done. So, what did it do to me? What effect did it have on me? I’ll put it to you this way. No matter the outcome of this trial, the second the allegations were made against me, the accusations, the second that more and more of these things as I said metastasized and turned into fodder for the media, once that happens or once that happened, I lost then."
He added, "That is to say, I lost because that is not a thing that anyone is gonna just put on your back for a short period of time. I will live with that for the rest of my life. Because of the allegations and because it was such a high-profile case."
"So I lost then, no matter the outcome of this trial. I’ll carry that for the rest of my days. And it never had to be that way – it never had to happen. And I don’t quite understand why it did in the way that it did," Depp testifies.