Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Destroyed His Reputation In Hollywood Who Views Him As ‘Drunken Cocaine-Fueled Menace Who Beat Women’

He added, "That is to say, I lost because that is not a thing that anyone is gonna just put on your back for a short period of time. I will live with that for the rest of my life. Because of the allegations and because it was such a high-profile case."

"So I lost then, no matter the outcome of this trial. I’ll carry that for the rest of my days. And it never had to be that way – it never had to happen. And I don’t quite understand why it did in the way that it did," Depp testifies.