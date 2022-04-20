Photos: Johnny Depp's Bloodied Finger After He Claims Amber Heard SEVERED With Hurled Vodka Bottles

Depp, 58, spoke in detail about the aftermath on Wednesday, marking the second day he's testified in the battle against his ex-wife. “I was looking at my bones sticking out,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told the jury, recalling under oath his alleged 2015 altercation with Heard in Australia.

According to Depp, the Aquaman actress threw not one, but two vodka bottles at him. The second one, he says, did the damage to his finger. The star ultimately needed surgery for the injury and remembered his immediate reaction to the bloody mess.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been,” Depp stated.