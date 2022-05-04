Amber Heard Breaks Silence, Takes The Stand In $100 Million Battle With Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has broken her silence, taking the stand for the first time in the Johnny Depp trial. The 36-year-old Aquaman actress began her testimony on Wednesday by revealing it's been a "struggle" to sit and listen to her ex-husband's accusations about their marriage.
She told the jury in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom it has been a "struggle to find the words how painful this is" — especially when it came to Depp's testimony.
"This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything," she said, "to see my ex-husband who I shared a life."
Heard began by answering questions about her childhood and career.
The actress also talked about meeting Depp for the first time after she auditioned for the 2011 film, The Rum Diary. Revealing they bonded over music, poetry, books, and more, she testified she left their meeting in awe.
Saying filming with Depp in Puerto Rico was "surreal," she added that she "couldn't have asked for a better scenario."
Heard laughed as she revealed the duo didn't have a lot of interaction on the set until their kissing scene.
"It didn't feel like a normal scene anymore," the actress said. "It felt more real." Claiming the "lines were blurred," she smiled while revealing Depp used his tongue when he kissed her.
Bringing up her love of red wine, Heard laughed when she recalled how much more refined Depp's palate was. Heard was asked about their chemistry on and offset.
Admitting that they were both in relationships when they filmed The Rum Diaries, Heard said she couldn't deny their spark — but insisted nothing happened romantically between the two until years later.
Depp and Heard are in court over an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming the allegations "devastated" his Hollywood career. Depp has denied abusing Heard; instead, claiming she was the violent one.
As for Heard, she countersued Depp for $100 million, alleging he was attempting to tarnish her reputation.