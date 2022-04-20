White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's ‘Stupid S.O.B.’ Comment About ‘FOX News’ & Peter Doocy VIOLATED Government Ethics Rules, Watchdog Finds

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki may have violated government ethics rules when she appeared on a podcast and criticized both Fox News and one of their reporters while simultaneously eyeing a potential job at the conservative news network’s rival MSNBC, Radar has exclusively learned.

In a sensational development that has no doubt rocked the White House, Psaki is under fire for her comments Friday when she said Fox News “might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b----” while appearing on an episode of Pod Save America and discussing an incident between President Joe Biden and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.