White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Slams Fox News, Says Peter Doocy Sounds Like A 'S.O.B.'

Jen Psaki has a few choice words for Fox News. The White House press secretary didn’t hold back when asked about the conservative news network and their White House correspondent Peter Doocy during an episode of a podcast, Radar has learned.

In a scathing criticism of Fox News when appearing on the Pod Save America podcast Friday, Psaki made her thoughts clear about the network and the way they present themselves and their correspondents during press conferences and other political forums.