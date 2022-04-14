President Joe Biden's Dog Reportedly Attacked Secret Service Member For 8 Days Straight Leaving Agent With 'Severe' Injuries

Leaders in the Secret Service have tried to keep details around the attack out of official paperwork, and it's now being reported that at one point the government-run protective service even rejected an agent’s "excessively detailed" account to prevent upsetting the first family.

The records, released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by Judicial Watch, show that attacks occurred both earlier and later than previously known with Major reportedly bit one agent 8 days in a row.