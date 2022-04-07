Jill Biden's Secret Service Detail Infiltrated By Two Men Posing As Homeland Security Agents

Two men were recently taken into custody after they were found to have infiltrated the Secret Service detail of First Lady Jill Biden under the guise of Homeland Security agents.

According to Daily Mail, 40-year-old Arian Taherzadeh and 36-year-old Haider Ali were arrested on Wednesday and taken into police custody after allegedly posing as fake Homeland Security officers and attempting to win over members of President Joe Biden’s wife’s security team.