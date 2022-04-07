Hunter Biden: All The Times The President Had Connections To His Son's Shady 'Overseas Business Dealings'

President Joe Biden has long stood by claims that he never discussed "overseas business dealings" with his son Hunter, despite circumstances strongly indicating otherwise.

"The president has said that he never spoke with his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case?" Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy questioned during a press conference with White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

"Yes," Psaki doubled down amid concern over e-mails and text messages found on Hunter's old laptop hard drive.