Secret Service Prepared To Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee That Donald Trump Never Grabbed Limousine Steering Wheel Or Lunged At Agents

When his detail refused to bring him to the Capitol, Trump allegedly reached out and grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle before turning around and “lunging” at Robert Engel – the agent in charge of the president’s security detail at the time.

“Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel,” Engel told Trump, according to Hutchinson’s testimony. “We're going back to the West Wing, we're not going to the Capitol.”

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel.”