Secret Service Prepared To Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee That Donald Trump Never Grabbed Limousine Steering Wheel Or Lunged At Agents
Members of ex-President Donald Trump’s Secret Service team are prepared to testify in opposition to Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking claims about what transpired on January 6, Radar has learned.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hutchinson – who was former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ top aide on January 6 – testified before the House select committee on Tuesday.
Hutchinson was revealed to be the surprise witness during Tuesday’s last-minute hearing, and she detailed one alleged incident that took place in Trump’s motorcade after the then-president’s Secret Service detail refused to bring him to the U.S. Capitol.
“I'm the f------ president, take me to the Capitol now,” Hutchinson claimed Trump said that day, according to what she was allegedly told by an unidentified Secret Service member after the incident.
When his detail refused to bring him to the Capitol, Trump allegedly reached out and grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle before turning around and “lunging” at Robert Engel – the agent in charge of the president’s security detail at the time.
“Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel,” Engel told Trump, according to Hutchinson’s testimony. “We're going back to the West Wing, we're not going to the Capitol.”
“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel.”
Shortly after Hutchinson finished her surprise testimony on Tuesday, and after the House select committee ended the last-minute hearing for the day, the Secret Service released a statement promising to respond to the newfound allegations regarding the incident.
“The United States Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations surfaced in today's testimony,” the federal agency said.
Former President Trump also responded to Hutchinson’s testimony, taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, do deny the allegations and describe them as “sick” and “fraudulent.”
“Her fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol is sick and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself,” Trump wrote. “Wouldn't have even been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”
Now, in a shocking development in connection to the allegations made before the House select committee on Tuesday, both Engel and the driver of the vehicle on January 6 are reportedly prepared to testify under oath before the committee in an effort to prove Hutchinson’s claims were false.
“A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel,” chief White House correspondent for NBC News, Peter Alexander, tweeted Tuesday evening.
“Source close to the Secret Service tells [ABC’s Pierre Thomas] to expect the Secret Service to push back against any allegation of an assault against an agent or President Trump reaching for the steering wheel,” ABC News’ John Santucci also tweeted.