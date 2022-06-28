Donald Trump Knew Supporters Had Guns & Other Weapons At Jan. 6 Rally, Former WH Aide Reveals In Bombshell Surprise Testimony
Donald Trump knew his supporters were armed when he held a rally on January 6 and ordered those same supporters to storm the United States Capitol, Radar has learned.
The shocking development came on Tuesday during a surprise House select committee hearing where Cassidy Hutchinson – a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows – testified about the matter.
According to Hutchinson’s testimony before the committee, she was in close proximity to then-President Trump and overheard the president making startling remarks regarding the news that many of his supporters were showing up to the rally with firearms, knives and other dangerous weapons.
“I don’t f------ care that they have weapons,” Trump reportedly said the morning of January 6, 2021.
“They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f------ mags away,” he continued, referring to the metal detectors placed around The Ellipse – the place where the rally was taking place. “Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the f------ mags away.”
Making Hutchinson’s testimony even more shocking is the fact that, according to her, Meadows knew that many of Trump’s supporters were armed but failed to act on the information.
Instead, Trump was reportedly told that people were showing up to the rally with weapons by his deputy chief of staff for operations, Tony Ornato, who was in charge of all security at the White House.
The January 6th House committee also played radio transmissions leading up to the attack on the Capitol. The transmissions confirmed that of the thousands of individuals who showed up for the Stop the Steal rally that Wednesday, many of them had AR-15s, handguns, knives and other weapons.
Hutchinson also testified that Trump, Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and many others openly discussed the upcoming rally around the West Wing in the days leading up to the event.
On January 2 – four days before the rally and attack on the Capitol – Hutchinson recalled a conversation she had with Giuliani in which she first learned Trump planned to order his supporters to march on the Capitol.
"He didn't look up from his phone and said something to the effect of 'there's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know, things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6,'" she recalled, describing her conversation with Meadows when she asked what Trump had planned.
"In the days before Jan. 2, I was apprehensive about the 6th…when hearing Rudy's take on the 6th and Mark's response, that was the first moment that I remember feeling scared and nervous about what could happen,” she added.
Hutchinson’s testimony on Tuesday came as a complete surprise for many, because the House committee previously announced they would not hold anymore hearings into their Jan. 6th investigation until after the 4th of July.
Hutchinson’s testimony also came as a surprise, because it was the first time anybody learned that Trump knew his supporters were armed and dangerous before he ordered them to march to the Capitol and stop the certification of the electoral votes that officially determined he lost the 2020 presidential election.