Donald Trump Knew Supporters Had Guns & Other Weapons At Jan. 6 Rally, Former WH Aide Reveals In Bombshell Surprise Testimony

According to Hutchinson’s testimony before the committee, she was in close proximity to then-President Trump and overheard the president making startling remarks regarding the news that many of his supporters were showing up to the rally with firearms, knives and other dangerous weapons.

“I don’t f------ care that they have weapons,” Trump reportedly said the morning of January 6, 2021.

“They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f------ mags away,” he continued, referring to the metal detectors placed around The Ellipse – the place where the rally was taking place. “Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the f------ mags away.”