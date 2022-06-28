Chris Pratt Believes 2018 MTV Awards Speech Sparked The Internet Hate

“I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star explained.

“I think there’s a distinction between being religious - adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God - and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred,” he added.