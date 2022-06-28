'I Hope My Conviction Brings You Pleasure': Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, Sentenced To 20 Years Behind Bars

Maxwell noted it was "hard" for her to address the court after hearing the painful testimonies.

Victim Sarah Ransome previously detailed her two suicide attempts when the trauma from the sexual abuse brought her to the lowest point.

"I was nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat and soul used to entertain Epstein, Maxwell and others," Ransome claimed in her victim impact statement released on Tuesday.

"On one visit to the island, the sexual demands, degradation and humiliation ensued me to try to escape by jumping off a cliff into shark-infested waters," she continued. "I was caught by Maxwell and company moments before jumping. At the time, that extremely risky escape seemed more appealing than being raped one more time."