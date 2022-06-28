'Motioned Toward His Clavicle': Cassidy Hutchinson Alleges Former President Trump Grabbed Steering Wheel In Desperate Attempt To Drive To Capital On Jan. 6

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Donald Trump's last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, gave a bombshell testimony about the former president becoming "irate" when his team would not take him to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Radar has learned.

Hutchinson claimed under oath that Trump was insistent on heading to the site and was completely against traveling back to the White House.

Trump had a "very strong, very angry response," Hutchinson testified, alleging that he grabbed the steering wheel of his heavily-armored presidential vehicle, referred to as The Beast, and had a physical altercation with his security detail.