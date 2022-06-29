‘It Was A Magical Time’: Elvis Presley’s Forgotten Last Love, In Her Own Words

In Baz Luhrmann’s smash hit Elvis biopic, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s relationship with ex-wife Priscilla Presley features strongly… but it all-but ignores the woman he was with at the time of his death.

In fact, Elvis was not only with Ginger Alden – he even proposed to her.

The evening Elvis proposed to Ginger, she was surprised. “I was sitting in Lisa Marie's room," she remembered. “Then, he took my hand, led me through his dressing room, got down on bended knee and asked me to marry him.”