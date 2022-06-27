Caught Red-Handed! President Biden LIED About Never Discussing Business Dealings With Son Hunter, Leaked Voicemail Reveals

But a leaked voicemail that President Biden left on Hunter’s phone in December 2018, and now obtained by Daily Mail, says otherwise.

“Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night,” Biden is caught saying on the voicemail. “If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you.”

“I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good,” he continued on the bombshell phone call. “I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”