'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set
Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
The Donda rapper's attorney filed the documents on Monday, citing "carelessness" and "negligence" on the production company's part. Phantom sued Ye in July, claiming he racked up a bill of over $6 million after using their company for a slew of projects, including Sunday Services, the "Free Larry Hoover" performance with Drake, his listening event for Donda 2, and his canceled Coachella gig.
But in his response, Ye said Phantom "performed so poorly that any further payment would be unreasonable and unfair."
Ye doesn't deny there was a contract, but he claims they canceled the original agreement.
"There is an original contract between Plaintiff and Defendants," but "the original contract with Plaintiff cannot be enforced because the parties substituted a new and different contract for the original, and all parties agreed, by words or conduct, to cancel the original contract and to substitute a new contract in its place," the filing states.
According to the rapper, "there was no agreement, no meeting of the minds and/or no consideration for an agreement for payment of services already covered under separate agreements."
Ye wants the entire lawsuit thrown out, alleging he is "not responsible or liable." He says if the company sustained any damages it's due "in part, by the carelessness, negligence, want of care or other conduct or misconduct on the part of persons or entities other than Defendants."
RadarOnline.com can report he asked for the case to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the lawsuit can never be re-filed.
As this website reported, Phantom claimed it was hit with an additional $1.1 million in costs for Coachella-related cancelation fees after Ye dropped out of headlining the festival last minute.
Phantom sued Ye for breach of contract, asking the judge to force the Grammy winner to pay the company $7.1 million.