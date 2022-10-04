'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set

The Donda rapper's attorney filed the documents on Monday, citing "carelessness" and "negligence" on the production company's part. Phantom sued Ye in July, claiming he racked up a bill of over $6 million after using their company for a slew of projects, including Sunday Services, the "Free Larry Hoover" performance with Drake, his listening event for Donda 2, and his canceled Coachella gig.

But in his response, Ye said Phantom "performed so poorly that any further payment would be unreasonable and unfair."