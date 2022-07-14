Kanye West Hit With $7 Million Lawsuit From Production Company Over Unpaid Bill

His behavior sparked an online petition demanding that he be axed from his gig.

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now," the description read. "This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform."

As for why West backed out in the end, a source told Page Six that it was "because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete."