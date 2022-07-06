Holding A Grudge? Nicki Minaj Disses 'Clown' Kanye West After Her Archenemy Cardi B Releases Song With Rapper

Minaj made it clear that her relationship with her years-long pal has been strained when she headlined the Essence Festival Of Culture on Friday. After performing her part in Drake's Make Me Proud and Young Money's Bedrock, the Anaconda rapper's DJ started playing Minaj's 2010 collaboration with Kanye.

As soon as she heard their song Monster come on, Minaj forced her set to come to a screeching halt.