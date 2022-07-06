Johnny Depp’s NFTs Sell For $800k, Actor Donates Money To Charity Ex-Wife Amber Heard Broke Promise To Pay
Johnny Depp sold off a series of lucrative NFTs after his $15 million victories in court against Amber Heard and has donated the money to a charity with ties to his ex-wife.
Radar has learned, Never Fear Truth — the NFT community created by Johnny Depp — pulled in a sizeable amount in donations. The company said, “we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations.”
It revealed the money was split between the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, The Footprint Coalition and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
The donation to the Children’s Hospital is interesting given Amber’s history with the organization.
Back in 2016, Heard promised to donate her entire $7 million divorce settlement to two charities. The actress said $3.5 million would be paid to the ACLU and the other half provided to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
At the time, she said, “The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years.”
“Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” she claimed.
During the trial, Johnny’s lawyer Camille Vasquez was able to get Amber to admit on the stand that she had not fulfilled her promise.
The actress said she had every intention of following through with her pledge but had been unable to pay it because Johnny kept dragging her to court.
In court, the ACLU said Amber had only paid $1.3 million of the promised $3.5 million. They received $350k from the actress, $100k from Johnny for Amber, $500k from a donor-advised fund, and another $3350k from a donor-advised fund.
A rep for the organization said he believed Amber’s ex-boyfriend Elon Musk was connected to the $500k payment.
Interesting to note — Johnny did not make a donation to the ACLU from the money raised from his NFTs. Most likely because he had to sue the organization after they initially refused to turn over evidence in his battle against Amber.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnny was awarded $15 million from a Virginia jury after convincing them she fabricated allegations of abuse.