Enraged 'Will & Grace' Star Debra Messing Has Meltdown During Call To White House Following Roe V. Wade Reversal

Actress Debra Messing lost her cool during a call to the White House in which she slammed President Joe Biden and expressed her anger over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, Radar has confirmed.

According to CNN, the shocking call took place on Monday, June 27, and also included dozens of other celebrities who backed President Biden leading up to the 2020 presidential election – but the 53-year-old Will and Grace actress was reportedly the most outspoken person on the call.