Roe v. Wade Officially Overturned By Supreme Court, Abortion No Longer Protected Across America

The Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade this week, ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections across the country, Radar has confirmed.

The controversial decision was made on Friday after SCOTUS ruled 6-3 on a Mississippi case on abortion that essentially ended Roe v. Wade – a decision initially made in January 1973 that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion under the Constitution of the United States, Knewz reported.