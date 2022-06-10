Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Wannabe Assassin's SHOCKING 911 Call Released

The shocking 911 call made by the 26-year-old suspect who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh this week has been released, Radar has learned.

Nicholas Roske, who showed up outside Justice Kavanaugh’s Maryland home early Wednesday morning with a handgun and other dangerous materials, was taken into police custody shortly after calling 911 on himself – and the newly released call provides a startling glimpse into the 26-year-old’s mindset as he attempted to take the SCOTUS member’s life.