Nancy Pelosi's Husband's DUI Arrest: DA's Office Refuses To Release Body Cam Footage
The bodycam footage from Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest will not be released to the public — leaving many to question why it's being kept hidden.
The Napa County District Attorney’s Office made the shocking decision claiming the footage being made public could “jeopardize” the ongoing criminal investigation.
The California Highway Patrol informed Fox News of the decision via email.
The letter read, "The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request.”
"However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f)."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 82-year-old Paul was arrested for a DUI on June 28 while driving around Napa County late at night.
The police report revealed Paul was involved in a car crash that caught the eye of police officers.
The House Speaker’s husband was driving his 2021 Porsche when a Jeep struck him. Police reported no injuries to either party.
Hours later, Nancy’s husband was booked into the jail on two misdemeanor counts —driving under the influence and driving with a B.A.C. level of .08 or higher.
Nancy has refused to comment on the matter while Paul said through a rep there was “incorrect information” floating around. He declined to provide further details when pressed by the report.
False rumors have been floating around the internet stating the Napa County district attorney has decided not to press charges against Paul.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert pushed this on Twitter writing, “Paul Pelosi’s DUI charges have been dropped.”
She added, “Is anyone really surprised?”
“All DUI charges have been dropped against Paul Pelosi. Apparently, it’s totally legal for a Democrat to drive drunk and crash into another car,” read another Tweet.
The AP reported that the Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley confirmed the case is still active.
“The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi,” Haley said. “This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”
She added, “No decision has been made at this time. Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect.”