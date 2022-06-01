Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Killed His 19-Year-Old Brother In Early-Morning Joyride' — 65 Years Before His Drunken Arrest

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul reportedly killed his 19-year-old brother in a tragic car crash 65 years before being arrested this past weekend for a DUI, Radar has learned.

In 1957, when Paul was 16-years-old, he and his older brother David went for an early morning “joyride” that ultimately turned fatal when Paul accidentally crashed the car – sending the vehicle flying nearly 20-feet in the air before trapping both boys underneath, according to The Post.