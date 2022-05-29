Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arrested For DUI In Napa County

The businessman, 82, was booked on two separate misdemeanor counts, according to TMZ. One count of "driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher" and one of "driving under the influence."

The man listed in the booking obtained by the outlet is undoubtedly the Speaker of the House's husband as the documents recorded his birthday correctly as April 15, 1940, and describes him as 6 foot 2 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

His bail was set for $5,000. He was released just before 7:30 A.M. on Sunday, May 29. Although Nancy did recently share a Twitter live-stream link for Brown University's Sunday commencement ceremony where she gave a speech to the new graduates, neither the politician, Paul or their children have publicly spoken out about the arrest.