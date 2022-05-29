Former 'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Compares Fatal Texas Mass Shooting To 9/11 Leaving Twitter Users Fuming

As Radar previously reported, the heartbreaking shooting occurred in the small town of Uvalde, Tex. on Tuesday, May 24, after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was able to get inside of Robb Elementary School with a rifle and tactical vest.

Ramos entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 21 people — including 19 children — and left 17 other victims injured during the attack. He was later shot and killed by authorities.

Border patrol agents were able to save several of the trapped kids by pulling them out through classroom windows that had been broken by gunfire. Local police have since been criticized for their failure to enter the school in time to save more of the children.