Andy Cohen Comes Under Fire By Human Rights Organizations Over 'The Real Housewives Of Dubai'

"We are deeply concerned by your decision to produce and launch the latest edition of the Real Housewives series in Dubai," the letter read. "Dubai is an absolute monarchy that is part of the dictatorship of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). By setting the Real Housewives franchise inside Dubai, you are helping the UAE dictatorship hide its male rulers’ misogyny, legalized homophobia, and mass violence against women."

The letter continued on to request that if the show is to move forward, the groups are asking the network to consider a series of steps to shed light on the problems in the UAE rather than sweep them under the rug with the glamorous reality series.

The first step was to "reveal whether the rulers of Dubai and the UAE funded or financed the Real Housewives of Dubai in any way." They also asked that Bravo "run a disclaimer" at the beginning of every episode stating Bravo opposes "the UAE and Dubai dictatorship’s misogyny, homophobia, women’s rights violations, and war in Yemen."