Ted Cruz Confronted By Emotional Activist At Restaurant Following Tragic Texas Shooting That Left 19 Children Dead

In several clips of the incident shared to social media, the two men were seen discussing the issue, with Hernandez becoming increasingly emotional and frustrated.

"The background checks wouldn’t have stopped the shooter," Cruz can be heard telling him in clips reported by Fox News. "You know what would have? The bill I introduced."

"We can make it harder for people to get guns in this country, sir," Hernandez quickly responds. "You know that, but you stand here, you stand at the NRA convention. It is harder when there are more guns to stop gun violence."